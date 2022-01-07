Ron Erickson, 72, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his family.
Ron was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 20, 1949, and later made his home in Paducah. He was of the Baptist faith and was a retired self-employed businessman. In this world we live in today, we are all made up of so many blended families but we are all one when it comes down to it.
Ron is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jenetta Erickson; a son, Steven Erickson; a daughter, Stephanie Wildharber (Bill); three stepsons, Richard Hughes, Jack Hughes, Anthony Hughes (Ashley); four grandchildren, Trinity O’Neill, Nathaniel Erickson, Brooklyn Tapscott, Abigail Erickson; sister, Barbara Davenport (Eddie); six step-grandchildren, Landon Hughes, Kylie Hughes, Gavin Hughes, Weston Hughes, Kenadie Hughes, Cooper Hughes; nephew, Jonathan Abernathy (Terri), along with those he left behind from the Tharp, Dale, Stuart, Bucy and Peterson families.
He was joined in death by his parents, Herbert and Gertrude Erickson; and one niece, Amanda Abernathy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Ryan Baker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Milburn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 , at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478. Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
