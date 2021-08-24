Ron Collie, 83, of Dexter, died at 11:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Paducah.
He worked in the upholstery business for several years and later retired from Walmart.
He is survived by two daughters, Vickie Englert and Valerie Workma; a sister, Brenda Lawson; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Collie was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Brooks Nelson Collie; and a son, Randy Collie. His parents were Clyde and Dorothy Tabers Collie.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Jeffrey Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Special Olympics.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
