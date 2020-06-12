BENTON — Ron Babczak, 63, of Benton, died at 1:36 p.m. June 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a commercial plumber.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Diane Chesen Babczak of Benton; three daughters, Jackie Babczak of Chicago and Lindsey Conner and Cassie Babczak, both of Benton; a sister, Susan Bernard; a brother, Thomas Babczak; and two grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Carol Irene Lojas Babczak.
Friends may call from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Attendees are asked to observe state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of social distancing within the facility at all times.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.filbeckandcann.com to share a hug, leave a message or light a candle in his memory.
