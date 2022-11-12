SALEM — Romie Thomasson, Jr., 87, passed from this life on Nov. 9, 2022, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem.

Romie was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a jet mechanic. He was a retired diesel mechanic and a member of the Moose Lodge.

Service information

Nov 12
Visitation
Saturday, November 12, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
Nov 12
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 12, 2022
12:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
Nov 12
Interment
Saturday, November 12, 2022
1:15PM
Salem Cemetery
Lion Drive
Salem, KY 42078
