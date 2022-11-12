SALEM — Romie Thomasson, Jr., 87, passed from this life on Nov. 9, 2022, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem.
Romie was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a jet mechanic. He was a retired diesel mechanic and a member of the Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn Brady Thomasson; two sons, Barry L. Thomasson (Ann Marie) of Steger, illinois. and Romie Barker Thomasson, III (Linda) of DeMotte, Indiana; daughter Bonnie Blevens of Schererville, Indiana; three sisters, Della, Georgia and Peggy Sue; 12 grandchildren, David, Kirk, Tara, Robert, Danielle, Michael, Caleb, Noah, Beth, Shane, Christine, Ken Jr.; several great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tronda Wheling; two brothers; and his parents Romie B. Thomasson Sr. and Pauline (Myers) Thomasson.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Tim Fouts officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
