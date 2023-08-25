DE SOTO, Mo. — Roma D. Hickerson was born on Feb. 29, 1940, in Eddyville, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Agnes (née Fox) Calhoun. She died on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at her home in De Soto at the age of 83.
Roma is survived by her children, Ronald Short, Ramona “Gail” (Dennis) Nickle, Rebecca Dawn De Rousse, Rochelle “Shelly” Brenner, Jonathon Short, and Cary (Andrea) Hickerson; her step-children, Patrick (Sissy) Hickerson, Dee (Jim) Lewis, Mike Hickerson, and Kelly Hickerson; one sister, Donnie Leach; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clarence Hickerson; one granddaughter, April K. Nickle; son-in-law, Steven Brenner; and two brothers, Charles Calhoun and Michael Calhoun.
Roma was a retired secretary for the Jefferson County Commissioners Office. She also volunteered at Cravens Bay Campground in Kentucky for 19 years, was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Amvets Post #48 Auxiliary, past president of De Soto Elks Lodge 689 Ladies Auxiliary, and Beta Signa Phi.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Lyon County, Kentucky.
