Roland A. Bell, 81, of Lone Oak, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his home. Roland was a long time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Roland had a way of letting you know he was from Tennessee and supported all sports that involved “The Big Orange.” He was a 1958 graduate of Sharon High School and attended Bethel College where he received his teaching degree. He taught school and coached after college in Tennessee. Roland enjoyed playing golf, hunting deer and rabbits, fishing and just being able to be outdoors. He retired as an insurance adjuster.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Frances Clarke Bell; one daughter, Beth Bell Smithson, South Fulton, Tennessee; one son, Brian (Paula) Bell, Lone Oak; two sisters, Charlotte (Charles Lee) Flowers, Crossville, Tennessee, and Shirley (Phil) Macumber, Winterset, Iowa; four grandchildren, J.R. Adams, Erin (Travis) Vickery, Katie Carrier and Reese Bell; two great-grandchildren, Ezra Vickery and Stetson Carrier; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his daughter, Carrie Downing Bell Adams “CD” McCord; parents, R.A. Bell and Euleane Gardner Bell.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak Baptist Church for the Tornado Victims in Tennessee and Kentucky; 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001; CD McCord Special Education Fund, McCracken County School, 6530 Old Highway 60, Paducah, KY 42001; or to the CD McCord Scholarship, Paducah City Schools, 800 Caldwell Street, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.