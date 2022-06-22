MURRAY — Rogina Sue Blackwood Baker, 79, died July 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Graveside services were held at Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the Farley family plot at the Murray City Cemetery on what would have been her 80th birthday.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for her family.
