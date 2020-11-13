BENTON — Roger L. Thies, 83, of Benton, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Thies spent 50 years working as a union carpenter and millwright for Carpenters Local 636.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria Taylor Thies; a sister, Carolyn Reisenberger of Springfield, Illinois; three brothers, Larry Thies of St. George, South Carolina, Terry Thies of Fairview Heights, Illinois, and Richard Thies of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mabry Sue Henson; and a son, Wade Alan Thies. His parents were Walter and Eudean Lowe Thies.
Services will be at 1 p.m. today, November 13, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with the Rev. Van Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Springs Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of the donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
