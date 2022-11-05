METROPOLIS, Ill. — Roger McCandless, 72, of Metropolis, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Roger was a retired riverboat captain from Cook Coal Terminal. He was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He absolutely adored his three granddaughters. Roger loved to fish and playing softball, but more than anything spending time with his family.
Surviving is the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Lois McCandless of Metropolis; his daughter, Shenette (King) Alexander of Palm Coast, Florida; three granddaughters, Kylie (Brock) Corbett, Savannah Alexander, Madison Alexander; two brothers-in-laws, Ronald (Sharon) McNichols and Randy (Kandi) McNichols; sister, Ella Faye Cameron; several special nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Ella McCandless, four siblings, Kay Dunn, Carnie McCandless, Paula White, and Lee McCandless.
He will be cremated per his wishes and no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Lighthouse Assembly of God at 670 Airport Rd. Metropolis, IL 62960.
We want to express all our love and prayers that have been lifted up during this difficult time and the thoughtfulness that has been shown to us. We most of all want to thank the good Lord for his peace and love that has surrounded us.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
