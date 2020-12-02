LEDBETTER — Roger Lynch, 70, of Ledbetter, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a retired auto parts salesman and a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Lynch of Ledbetter; two daughters, Savannah Wilkey of Woodlawn, Tennessee, and Samantha Sauders of Ledbetter; two sons, Chance Christopher Lynch of Ledbetter and Tony Travis of Gilbertsville; two sisters, Shelia Burdette of Evansville, Indiana, and Jeanie Davis of Sebree; and a brother, William Joseph Lynch of Tallahassee, Florida.
His parents were Joseph Lynch and Edna Laverne Warford Lynch.
His interment will be held in Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton. Services will be private.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.collier
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.