Roger Leason Kellner, 93, of Paducah, died on Oct. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. He was an officer and manager of Bradshaw & Weil Marine Agency until his retirement.
Mr. Kellner is survived by a daughter, Rogene Kellner Stone of Acworth, Georgia; a son, David Howard Kellner of North Bennington, Vermont; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jeannette Moore Kellner; a sister; and a brother. His parents were Julius and Marion Kellner.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating.
Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Gardens.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001; or Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.