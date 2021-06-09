Roger G. Rix, 67, of Paducah, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He is survived by two sons, Ken (Jennifer) Rix and Scott (Jennifer) Rix; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis J. Rix and Pauline Crowe.
A memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. A private family interment will be later.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to the Merryman House, P.O. Box 98, Paducah, KY 42002.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.