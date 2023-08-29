JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Roger Franklin Tilley, 75, of Jacksonville, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 21, 2023. He was born in Paducah on Sept. 22, 1947 to the late Herman Franklin Tilley and Margaret Crice Tilley.
Roger was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army. During the Vietnam era, he served in the Air Force, stationed in the Philippines. He served his country for 25 years before retiring. Roger also worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 25 years as a machinist. He was proud of his faith and attended the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Arkansas for many years.
In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his son, Jason Tilley.
He leaves behind his wife Babette Tilley; son, Christopher Tilley (Kristi); granddaughters, Brianna and Shelby; daughter-in-law, Erica Tilley; sister, Barbara Moss; and many more friends and extended family.
A visitation and a celebration of life was held Saturday, August 26 in the chapel at A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, Arkansas.
Arrangements by A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main St., Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076, 501-982-3400. Online guestbook available at anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Tilley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.