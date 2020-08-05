PORTAGE, Ind. — Roger Farrell Allcock, 85, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
He was born on October 9, 1934, in Graves County, Kentucky to the late Hiram and Elise (nee Kinney) Allcock. He was a United States Steelworker for 32 years. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army in Germany and in the United States Navy. On November 1, 1961, Roger married the love of his life, Jeweldean Dunning in Paducah, Kentucky. Roger enjoyed spending his time refurnishing antique guns and target shooting. He built their log home in Kentucky after he retired from U.S. Steel and held wonderful family gatherings He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 yrs., Jeweldean (nee Dunning) Allcock; son, Roger (Lisa) Allcock; daughter, Lisa (Michael) Kovacs; seven grandchildren, Heather (David) Price, Ashley (Kevin) Ksenak, Tim Norris and Debbie Allcock, Michael Kovacs and Cara Kovacs; five great-grandchildren, Emily, Derrik, Cheyenne, Mark, and Hunter; brothers, J.T. Allcock; sister, Kathleen Stegmann and other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Wayne Allcock; brothers, Victor Allcock and Kinnie Allison, and two sisters, Lela Wood and Lillian Kaler.
Funeral services were Saturday, July 25, 2020, with Mitchell Tabla officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, Portage. Burial followed at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. (219)762-3013 or online at www.rees
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.