Roger Dale Davenport, 63, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Davenport formerly worked at Metzger Meat Plant. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are four children, Vickie Davenport, Conley Dale Davenport, Clarissa Logsdon and Amanda Davenport; five siblings, James, Elizabeth, Diane, Patricia and Sheena; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. His parents were Conley and Floella Davenport.
Services will be at 2 p.m Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may call at noon to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.