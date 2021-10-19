ARLINGTON — Roger Dale Byassee, 74, of Arlington, passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, at his residence.
Roger was born on Aug. 7, 1947, to the late Horace and Jessie Cox Byassee. He was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church. Roger was a hard-working man who always loved to be doing something. He enjoyed being outdoors, either cutting wood or clearing fence rows. Roger also took great satisfaction in working on his trucks and tractors. He worked for many years as a self-employed truck driver.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Carol Courtney Byassee, of Arlington; one daughter, Tracie Byassee (Bryan Jones) of Clinton; three sons, Richie Byassee of Paducah, Austin Tyler (Danielle) of Benton, and Alan Tyler (Marcia Beck), of Symsonia; two sisters, Margaret Byassee and Janice Simon, both of Arlington; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Mandel Byassee; a nephew, Larry Dale Byassee; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with David Sphinx officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Roger D. Byassee to Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
