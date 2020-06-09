BENTON — RoeBert “Sawbuck” Siress, 89, of Benton, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired plumber, a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 184 and a member of Benton First United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth Anne (Jones) Siress of Benton; four daughters, Karen Marr of Corbin, and Kim Tapp, Karol Hardison and Kennita Blanchard, all of Benton; two sisters, Mary Lee Bennett of Hardin and Sheila Kay White of Hazel; a brother, Gary Don Siress of Hardin; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Van “Tinker” Siress, and two great-grandchildren. His parents were Frank Siress and Pauline (Rudd) Siress.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton. The Rev. Robert McKinney and John Roberts will officiate.
Interment will follow the services at Brooks Chapel Cemetery in Dexter.
Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brooks Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.