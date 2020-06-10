EDDYVILLE — Rodney “Rod” Myron Polk Jr., 48, of Lexington and formerly of Kuttawa, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He was employed by Astra Zeneca Pharmaceutical and was a member of Southland Christian Church in Nicholasville.
Survivors include his wife, Corbitt Carter Polk of Lexington; his parents, Rodney M. Polk and Betty Smith Polk of Kuttawa; two daughters, Addison “Addie” Clarabelle Polk and Malena Ruby Polk; and a sister, Angela “Angie” Polk Lee of Kuttawa.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.lakelandchapel.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. today.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Southland, Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
