BARLOW — Rodney Michael Curtis Knight, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Rodney graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 2010. He was a member of Iron Workers Local #782. Rodney was employed as a truck driver for Best Shot Transport. Rodney was an avid hunter and also was an Army veteran. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Madilyn Knight of Barlow; his parents, Gary and Geraldine Knight of Barlow, and George and Angela Curtis of Charleston, Missouri. A daughter, Kennedee Knight of Barlow; a sister, Terra (Sissy) Knight of Barlow; and a grandmother, Linda Barton of Barlow.
Visitation will be from noon — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, with James Ouderkirk officiating.
Family requests everyone attending please wear camouflage to the service.
Messages of condolence may be left at morrowfuneral
