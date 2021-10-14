Rodney Michael Knight

BARLOW — Rodney Michael Curtis Knight, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Rodney graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 2010. He was a member of Iron Workers Local #782. Rodney was employed as a truck driver for Best Shot Transport. Rodney was an avid hunter and also was an Army veteran. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Madilyn Knight of Barlow; his parents, Gary and Geraldine Knight of Barlow, and George and Angela Curtis of Charleston, Missouri. A daughter, Kennedee Knight of Barlow; a sister, Terra (Sissy) Knight of Barlow; and a grandmother, Linda Barton of Barlow.

Visitation will be from noon — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, with James Ouderkirk officiating.

Family requests everyone attending please wear camouflage to the service.

Messages of condolence may be left at morrowfuneral

chapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rodney Knight, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 16
Visitation
Saturday, October 16, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Morrow Funeral Chapel
376 West KY Drive
LaCenter, KY 42056
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 16
Celebration of Life
Saturday, October 16, 2021
1:00PM
Morrow Funeral Chapel
376 West KY Drive
LaCenter, KY 42056
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In