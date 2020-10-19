METROPOLIS, Ill. — Rodney L. Kotter, 66, of Metropolis, passed away October 15, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service will be a held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Bro. Justin Wolfe officiating.
Rodney was a crane operator and enjoyed getting on the river in his boat and fishing. He loved living on his grandparent’s farm.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Brittany Kotter; children, Brandon Kotter, Dustin Kotter, Melissa Kotter, and Nolen Kotter; five grandchildren, Ashley Kotter, Katy English, Rebeka Kotter, Skye Kotter and Caleb Balderas; two brothers, Rick Kotter and wife Mary and Calvin Kotter; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Nila (Wood) Kotter; grandparents, Pearl and Ervin Kotter and Estus and Emily Wood.
