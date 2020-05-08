Rodney “Rod” Glen Hall, 55, of Paducah, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Hall is survived by a daughter, Amanda Canter Jett of Paducah; a son, Nicholas Hall of California; his mother, Sue Nell Thomasson Kirkpatrick; a brother, Bradley Allen Hall of Paducah; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Glen Hall.
Arrangements will be private. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.
