Rodney Bell, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 8:05 a.m. June 10, 2022, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, on Nov. 27, 1937. He graduated from Mena High School in Arkansas. He received a BS degree in mathematics from Henderson State University, Arkansas, a master’s degree from Louisiana State University, and did graduate work towards a PhD in math at the University of Mississippi.
He taught math at several high schools and colleges in several states including Murray State University. After returning to Kentucky in 1979, he did contract computer programming. He retired from Triangle Insulation on Dec. 31, 2011.
Rodney married his wife of 55 years, Dianne (White) Bell on June 6, 1967. He is a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Greer Bell and Grace (Latimer) Bell.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Bell; his brother, Joe L. Bell (Barbara) of Virginia; two sisters, Bethy Kay (Bell) Provus (Stan) of Arkansas, Georgia Bell of Arkansas; two nieces, Mattie Thacker and Becky DiDomenico; three nephews, David Bell, Doug Bell, and Asa Thacker; a great nephew; and two great nieces.
Visitation will be held between 1 -2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Rev. Dr. John Purdue officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Benton.
Memorials may be sent to Belleville Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 41, Lockesburg, AR 71846.
