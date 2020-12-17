METROPOLIS, Ill. — Rodger E. Harris, 76 of Metropolis, formerly of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home.
Private family burial was held at Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Rodger retired from Rural King as a Stihl’s Salesman after a successful career in the aerospace industry.
Rodger is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Harris of Metropolis; sons, Dylan (Angie) Whitaker of Morgantown, Indiana, Rodger B. Harris, Damon (Michele) Harris, and Tony (Mendy) Harris all of Metropolis; grandchildren, Ryan (Kaycee) Harris of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Dustin (Misty) Whitaker of Anderson, Indiana, Jason (Dominique) Whitaker of Houston, Texas, Alisha Harris of Indiana, Daniel Duncan, Chelsea Duncan, and Devin Harris of Metropolis; great-grandchildren, Landon Whitaker of Denver, Colorado, Kalista, Remira, and Kamryn Harris of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Dylan and Alexia Whitaker of Anderson, Indiana, and Draven and Xavier Whitaker of Houston, Texas; sisters, Lois Hale of Portland, Tennessee, and Charleen Benham of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother-in-law, Walter (Mary Ann) Abbott of Martinsville, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
Rodger was preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Mary (Leaman) Harris; son, John Christopher “Chris” Harris; brothers-in-law, Bob Hale, Jim Benham, and Morris (Goldie) Abbott.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may
be left at www.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.