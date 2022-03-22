Rockford “Bo” Estes Jr., 75, died in Paducah, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at home. Rock was a native of Paducah and devoted husband of 52 years to his one true love Marie who passed in January. Rock enjoyed his career working at IET as one of the main night instructors until the mid 90’s. Later he was the telecom coordinator for LWD before retiring to create his own Information Systems and Design and computer maintenance company Roxcom. Rock had a love of history and loved sharing the origins of things with all friends and family. He had many lifelong friends, staying in contact and continuing to meet with his high school classmates regularly. Rock enjoyed sharing clips of humorous comics, memes, and funny stories. He was unique and a true gem always putting others before himself; a father that loved his girls and all his grandchildren dearly.
He is survived by his sister Verda (Gayle) Downs of Reidland; three daughters, Susan Estes Sikes (Mike) of Paducah, Roxanne Estes of La Porte, Texas, and Patricia Estes Liljenberg of Paducah; six grandchildren, Maria Sikes Tharp (Justin) of Paducah, Stephanie Sikes-Jones (Melvin) of Frankfort, Shaan Ryan Estes-Sharma of LaPorte, Texas, Adelma and Olivia Liljenberg of Paducah. great-grandchildren, Baylee and Jude Tharp of Paducah; one niece, Lisa (Pat) Stephenson of Paducah; one nephew, Todd Downs of Paducah.
Preceding his in death were his parents Rockford Estes Sr., and Bernice Duncan Estes; and wife, Marie Thomas Estes.
There will be no services at this time. A memorial to celebrate both Rockford and Marie Estes will mostly likely take place this summer.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.