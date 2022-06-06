Rockford “Bo” Estes Jr., 75, died in Paducah at approximately 9:30 a.m. March 17, 2022, at home. Rock was a native of Paducah, and a devoted husband of 52 years to his one true love Marie who passed in January. Rock enjoyed his career working at IET as one of the main night instructors until the mid ’90s. Later he was the telecom coordinator for LWD before retiring to create his own Information Systems and Design and computer maintenance company Roxcom. Rock had a love of history and loved sharing the origins of things with all friends and family. He had many lifelong friends, staying in contact and continuing to meet with his high school classmates regularly. Rock enjoyed sharing clips of humorous comics, memes, and funny stories. He was unique and a true gem always putting others before himself; a father that loved his girls and all his grandchildren dearly.
Marie Thomas Estes, 74, died in Paducah, at 10:14 a.m., Jan 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Marie was a native of Lakewood, New Jersey, moving to Kentucky with her family in 1952. Marie enjoyed her years in nursing and later as a dietician, she retired from ISP/Ashland in Calvert City, in 2019, where she enjoyed her last career. She loved her family and all the time they were able to spend together; Marie and her girls are lifetime Girl Scouts which afforded them many opportunities for love, laughter, growth, and giving. Marie was a woman a of many talents and was always active. She was dedicated to supporting her children in all their activities to the fullest over the years whether it was cheering them on in sports or proofing documents or encouraging them as she would say to “reach for the stars”.
They are survived by his sister, Verda (Gayle) Downs of Reidland; and Marie’s sister-in-law, Glenda Watkins Thomas of Zap, North Dakota. Also by their three daughters, Susan Estes Sikes (Mike) of Paducah, Roxanne Estes of La Porte, Texas, and Patricia Estes Liljenberg of Paducah; six grandchildren, Maria Sikes Tharp (Justin) of Paducah, Stephanie Sikes Jones (Melvin) of Frankfort, Shaan Ryan Estes-Sharma of LaPorte, Adelma and Olivia Liljenberg of Paducah; two great- grandchildren, Baylee and Jude Tharp of Paducah; two nieces, Lisa (Pat) Stephenson of Paducah and Angela Weigum (Mitch) of Zap, North Dakota; two nephews, Todd Downs of Paducah and Robert Thomas (Joani) of Fargo, North Dakota; two great-nephews, Levi Weigum and Evan Thomas.
Preceding their deaths were her parents, Robert C. (Bob) Thomas and Patricia (Pat) Berry Thomas, and one brother William Albert (Tommy) Thomas, and his parents Rockford Estes Sr., Bernice Duncan Estes.
A memorial for Rockford and Marie Estes will take place June 11, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. A visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and a 1 p.m. service. There will be a meal provided for the family by Friends of Rocks at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Highway 68 in Sharpe.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
