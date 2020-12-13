HOUSTON, Texas — Rochelle Grooms Wakefield, born July 19, 1956, in Paducah, Kentucky, passed away December 4, 2020, living in Houston.
She is survived by her daughter, LeShawntae Wakefield; sister, Elberta Grooms Wilson; niece, Morgan Wilson Alsonso (Isaias); great niece, Leila McKinley Alsonso in Houston; and a host of friends and family.
Her parents, Elbert and Lula Mae Grooms preceded her in death.
Rochelle was a 1974 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School where she participated in Pep Club and Future Secretaries Association. She obtained her Associate Degree from Paducah Community College. She worked for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and until her illness as the Office Manager for Paducah Legal Aid. She was an active member of the Harrison Street Baptist Church, served as church Finance Secretary, member Kunoy Young Youth Fellowship Board, Choir, The WG’s, Senior Banquet Committee, Challengers, Assistant teacher and Secretary for the Sunday School.
2 Timothy 4:7 KJV — “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Burial arrangements are being handled by McNutt Funeral Home, Conroe, with family.
