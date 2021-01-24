Robinette “Robbie” Tucker, 91, of Paducah, Kentucky, beloved and loving wife, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and sweetheart, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Robbie was born in Bandana, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 17, 1929, to Vernon and Geraldine Webb. She was a lifelong resident of the Kevil, Kentucky, area, and a member of Kevil United Methodist Church. She retired from Tele-Service and was the first employee for the Kevil-based business.
She loved to travel, go camping, fishing and going out to eat. She enjoyed playing cards, hosting fish frys and gardening. Robbie and her husband raised cattle, tobacco and harness-racing horses. She will be remembered for her smile, her love for family, friends, music and dancing with her sweetheart J.W.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by her sister, Claudia Webb Lindblad, of Paducah; her sweetheart, J.W. Wallace, of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harvey Tucker; and her brother, Harlan Webb.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Mike Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Kevil.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program prior to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “hug.”
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.