CROMWELL — Robin Lanee Johnson, 55, of Cromwell, passed away December 9, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Robin was born in Paducah, on April 30, 1965, to Larry and Linda Edwards.
Robin was a devoted wife and loving mother. She had an easy going spirit that immediately put anyone she met at ease. She never met a stranger which was evidenced by her many friends who would drop by to love on her and spend time with her because of the way they felt when they were with her. She loved her family fiercely, especially her grandchildren. She also loved dogs which began at an early age. She worked with her mother Linda in the family dog grooming business, “Lin-Eds” which she eventually took over after her mother retired.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ray Johnson; sons, Brent (Tiffany) Joiner and James Ray Johnson, Jr.; daughters, Jessica Draffen, Katie Pirie, Elizabeth Johnson, Jeniffer Johnson, and Brittany Sanders; father, Larry Edwards, brother, Kyle Edwards; sister, Larra Ortiz; and her grandchildren, Kyra Parker, Lea Bowling and Miles Bowling.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Edwards; and her brother, Daniel Edwards.
The family has chosen cremation with a private service at a later date.
Services were entrusted to Church & Chapel Funeral Service of Portland, Tennessee.
