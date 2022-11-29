LANDRUM, S.C. — Dr. Robin Howe, the surgeon who performed Paducah’s first open-heart surgery in 1985, passed away peacefully at his home in South Carolina on Nov. 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. In starting the open heart program at Baptist Health, Dr. Howe helped bring much needed care to the area. The presence of an open-heart program was a catalyst for medical progress locally. When he retired after 25 years at Baptist Health, he said, “I think my legacy is, if I helped people. The measure of any person is leaving the world a better place than it was when we came into it.”
Dr. Howe was always great company, with a sharp intellect and wry sense of humor. His family came first, followed closely by his patients. He wanted most to be remembered as one who cared.
