Roberta Rudolph

CALVERT CITY — Roberta M. Rudolph, 91, of Calvert City and the Little Cypress community, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was the owner/operator of an embroidery business and a member of Rosebower Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Thomas Ewing Rudolph; two daughters, Barbara Whitmer of Hanson and Sandra Kaye Wilson of Paducah; a son, Neal Rudolph of Buffalo, New York; a brother, Tommy Waldrop of Palma; two sisters, Juanita O’Keefe of Draffenville and Annette Robinson of Benton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Rudolph; two brothers; and two sisters. Her parents were Lexie and Francis (Holland) Waldrop.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home of Benton. The Rev. Kenneth Puckett will officiate with interment to follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton in charge of arrangements
