Roberta Jean (Culp) Davidson, born on June 8, 1937, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. She deserves a special place in heaven after raising three rambunctious sons, Ricky (Terrie Alley), Terry (Teri Davis), and Jeff Davidson (Teresa Burns). She was blessed with four grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, Brooke, and Ian; along with six great-grandchildren, George, Davis, Tucker, Bailee, Jaxson, and Waylon
A large group of aunts, uncles, and grandparents stepped in to help raise Roberta into the woman she was after her mother passed away when she was only 2 years old. She was a graduate of Reidland High School and was married to James Davidson for 33 years. Some people knew her as Roberta, some as Bobby Jean, and to others she was Robo. Her grandchildren lovingly called her Granny, a name she wore with great pride.
Roberta was a talented seamstress, altering clothes for countless customers at Paducah Dry, Trad Shop, or Brumley’s. Most clothing purchased from these stores over the years probably had a stitch or two in them from Roberta. She also took her talents home to her personal sewing machine, she made the self-proclaimed “First pair of bellbottom pants worn in the area” for Ricky and Terry to wear to school, modeled after the pants that sailors would wear. Many brides and bridesmaids turned to Roberta’s skill to add the final touches to their beautiful gowns, while others went to adjust hems to keep their pants' waist snug or pant legs off the ground.
More recently, you could find her at a cash register at Walmart. This was perhaps the perfect job for her, as she loved to talk and meet new people.
Losing such an incredible woman has left a hole in the tapestry of our lives. If only mom were here to sew it up.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Maureen Atwood Culp; and one sister, Patricia Driver.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Jason Browning officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rosebower Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Friendship Baptist Church, 146 South Friendship Road. Paducah, KY 42003.
