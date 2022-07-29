LA CENTER — Roberta Evelyn Payne, 102, passed away at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Calvert City. She was born on April 22, 1920, in Matthews, Missouri, to her parents, the late Robert L. and Cora L. Ward Burch.

Roberta was a very precious lady, who loved Jesus and loved worshipping the Lord at First Baptist Church of La Center. She loved to go for early morning walks and enjoy the great outdoors. Roberta retired after 23 years of service at M Snoers in Cairo, Illinois. She loved Cardinal Baseball, was an avid UK Basketball fan, enjoyed flowers and loved watching birds. She loved her family and loved to do for others.

To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In