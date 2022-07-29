LA CENTER — Roberta Evelyn Payne, 102, passed away at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Calvert City. She was born on April 22, 1920, in Matthews, Missouri, to her parents, the late Robert L. and Cora L. Ward Burch.
Roberta was a very precious lady, who loved Jesus and loved worshipping the Lord at First Baptist Church of La Center. She loved to go for early morning walks and enjoy the great outdoors. Roberta retired after 23 years of service at M Snoers in Cairo, Illinois. She loved Cardinal Baseball, was an avid UK Basketball fan, enjoyed flowers and loved watching birds. She loved her family and loved to do for others.
She is survived by a great grandson, Cody J. Newton of Kevil; two brothers, Sam Burch (Joy) of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Bob Burch (Donna) of Rush City, Minnesota; a sister, Faith Ann Feltl (Bill) of Finlayson, Minnesota; a stepson, Wilson Welch (Cathy) of Paducah; step granddaughters, Leigh Jones and Amy Farmer; step great granddaughters, Grace Travis and Elly Travis; several nieces and nephews; two very special people in her life were Charles and Faye Smith of Kevil.
Roberta was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Newton; grandson, Tony Newton; three husbands, Robert D. (Bus) Newton, Wilbur Welch and Paul Payne; a stepsister, Ruth Miller; and two stepsons, Bill Welch Jr. and Larry Welch.
Visitation will at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral Services will at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Rev. Brian Steward officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of La Center, P.O. Box 239, La Center, KY 42056.
