METROPOLIS, Ill. — Roberta “BoBo” Fletcher, 75 of Metropolis, passed away at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Massac Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Brenda Rust and her family officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Roberta was retired from Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she was recreational director. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Roberta is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bobby Fletcher; daughters, Misty Cain and husband James and Christy Crim and husband Darren; grandchildren, Ezekiel Crim, Grayson Crim, Adyson Crim, Bennett Crim, Forde Crim, Hope Crim, and Inaaya Crim; brother, Ernest Carnes and wife Vicki; several nieces and nephews.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Myrtle (Cole) Carnes; sisters, Pauline Scroggins, Freda Carnes, Margaret Heflin; brothers, Kenneth Carnes, Freddie Carnes, Elton Hendrix, and an infant brother.
Visitation will be held on 1 — 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Darren Crim, James Cain, Ezekiel Crim, Bennett Crim, and Grayson Crim.
To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Fletcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.