CHILLICOTHE, Co. — Roberta “Bobbie” J. Kersey, 86, of Chillicothe, died January 19, 2023, at National Church Residences-Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
Bobbie had been a 50 year resident of Colorado Springs, (34 of those years in Black Forest), before moving, and always greatly missing her beloved Colorado mountains. She worked at St. Francis Hospital and Colorado College before retiring from the University of Colorado in 2000.
