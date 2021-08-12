Roberta “Bobbie” Guill, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Stonecreek Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
Bobbie was born in Geneva, Illinois, on Oct. 28, 1943, to the late Robert and Grace Vieracker. She enjoyed spending time crafting, stitching and basket weaving. Her passion to help others was evident as she served as a volunteer and director of Hope Unlimited. Bobbie was a member of Heartland Church where she was actively involved in bible studies and her Sunday school class.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Douglas Guill Sr. of Paducah; her two sons, Charles “Chuck” William Guill (Michele) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Richard Douglas Guill Jr. of Paducah; her daughter, Katie Reid (Mike) of Gilbertsville; nine grandchildren, Sherida Phillips, Lisa Wynn, Jason Lunde, Jayme Lunde, David Guill, Meredith Guill, Brady Guill, Austin Guill and Whitney Harrell; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Arnold Guill; sister, Barbara Meisner; brother, Richard Vieracker; and her parents.
A funeral service for Bobbie will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Gary Millraney officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, 1101 Jefferson St, Paducah, KY 42001; or Heartland Church, A.C.T.S Ministry, 4777 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
