BOAZ — Robert Wilson Smith, 73, of Boaz, passed away at 11:56 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Smith was a Boilermaker at ICGRR and a member of the Gospel Mission Worship Center in Paducah.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Clay of Tunnel Hill, Illinois; three step-sons, Billy Elrod of Indianapolis, Indiana, Bobby Elrod of Paducah, Chris Elrod of Paducah; one brother, Jimmy (Rhonda) Smith of Boaz; one sister, Beverly (Dale) Mitchell of Paducah; five grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; a great-grandchild; two stepgreat-grandchildren; a niece; two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy Wilson Smith and Callie Mai (Kornegay) Smith; and a niece.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Boaz.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, 42002-7100.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
