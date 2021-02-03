SAN ANTONIO — Robert Willard Tisdal, 58, passed away at his home, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Robert was a successful Interior Designer in Kentucky and in Texas. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and was associated with John Tarr and Associate in San Antonio. His greatest pleasures were cats, antiques and New Orleans. We loved his musical laugh, bright blue eyes and the way he seemed to just call about everyone and everything. Bob was always so caring toward everybody and everything. He was a member of La Center First Baptist Church.
Robert is survived by his husband, John Tarr of San Antonio; his mother, Sue Pottinger Tisdal of La Center, Kentucky; two sisters,Peggy Birney (William) of La Center, Kentucky, and Carolyn Noles of West Paducah, Kentucky; four nephews, Jeff Foster (Tammy) of LaCenter, Kentucky, Casey Birney (Angela) of Paducah, Kentucky, Chris Noles of West Paducah, Kentucky, and Brandon Birney (Kandice) of La Center, Kentucky; eight great nieces and nephews, Haley Foster, Cavin Foster, Chase Noles, Ethan Noles, Noah Birney, Jace Birney, Jacob Birney and Charlie Birney.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Willard Tisdal; an uncle, Fred Pottinger; and a niece, Shanon Birney.
A private funeral service will be held at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Rev. Mark Bond officiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
