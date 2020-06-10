Robert Shawn White, 45, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Surviving is a daughter, Julia Cantrell of Paducah; two sisters, Charlotte Cantrell of Florida and MaKayla Knight Gaia of Paducah; a brother, James R. Knight of Paducah; two grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Gennie White.
The family will host a memorial service at later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
