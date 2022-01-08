Robert Wayne Watson, 58, of Paducah, passed away at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his residence.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Watson, of Paducah; one brother, Keith Watson and wife Melany, of Paducah; three sisters, Kathy Bailey, of Paducah, Kim Hack and husband Keith, of Paducah, Cheryl McGregor and husband John, of Murray; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond D. Watson; and one brother, David Watson.
There will be no visitation or service held at this time.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
