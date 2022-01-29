Robert Wayne “Bob” Hall, 75, of Paducah passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Bob was retired from USEC as the senior safety manager and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, sailing, watching westerns, and traveling with his family.
Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Karla Hall; two sons, Robert Matthew (Jop) Hall and Richard Mitch (Julee) Hall; one sister, Lisa Hall; five grandchildren, Adelle Hall, Brinley Hall, Levi Hall, Zachary Harris, Tyler Fox; and one great-grandson, Emmett Harris.
He was preceded
in death by his
parents, William and Constance Hall.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Eric Kelleher officiating. Entombment will follow.
Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour on Tuesday at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
