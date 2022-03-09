GILBERTSVILLE — Robert W. Stephenson, 80, died March 1, 2022, at his home.
At his request, no service or memorial will be held.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Stephenson; daughter, Laura Stephenson of Conway, Arkansas; and son, Robert Brad Stephenson of Long Beach, Mississippi. He is survived by two brothers, Charles Van Stephenson (Cyndi) and Billie Scott Stephenson (Raechelle) and one sister. Robert had seven grandchildren, Amanda Shae Mobley (Jason), Robert Chance McWilliams, Robert Michael Stephenson, Timothy Ryan Stephenson, and Elizabeth Anne Stephenson; and one great- granddaughter, Priscilla Shaelynn Mobley. He had many nephews and nieces.
He was a lifetime active member of Jehovah’s Witnesses baptized in 1969.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.