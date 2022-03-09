GILBERTSVILLE — Robert W. Stephenson, 80, died March 1, 2022, at his home.

At his request, no service or memorial will be held.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Stephenson; daughter, Laura Stephenson of Conway, Arkansas; and son, Robert Brad Stephenson of Long Beach, Mississippi. He is survived by two brothers, Charles Van Stephenson (Cyndi) and Billie Scott Stephenson (Raechelle) and one sister. Robert had seven grandchildren, Amanda Shae Mobley (Jason), Robert Chance McWilliams, Robert Michael Stephenson, Timothy Ryan Stephenson, and Elizabeth Anne Stephenson; and one great- granddaughter, Priscilla Shaelynn Mobley. He had many nephews and nieces.

He was a lifetime active member of Jehovah’s Witnesses baptized in 1969.

