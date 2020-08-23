Robert W. Flowers

Robert (Bob) W. Flowers, 86, of Paducah, formerly of Kevil, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Bob was the son of Clarence Cleveland and Hallie Belle Rice Flowers. He is a graduate of Heath High School, Class of 1953. Bob served in the U.S. Army in Hawaii and worked as an electrician until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Spring Bayou Baptist Church and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 816.
Mr. Flowers is survived by his wife of 65 years, Weda Anderson Flowers of Paducah; his daughter Teresa Sullivan and husband, Craig of Franklin, Tennessee; his daughter Pennie Aust and husband, Billy of Franklin; granddaughter, Hallie Sullivan of Nashville, Tennessee, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sarah Carl, and five brothers, Leonard Flowers, Jesse Flowers, Arthur Flowers, Elza Flowers and Jimmy Flowers.
In lieu of flowers, please donate bibles to the Gideons International, www.gideons.org.
A graveside service for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Spring Bayou Baptist Church cemetery in Kevil with Rev. Wes Morehead officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
