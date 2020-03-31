BENTON — Robert “Bob” Turner passed away at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice center in Paducah, on March 27, 2020 at 8:30 p.m.
He was a member of Briensburg Baptist Church.
Shortly after graduating, he started working as a car dealer. Because of his love for this job, he continued working in the business for many years and later with the Motor Vehicle Commission in Kentucky as a Motor Vehicle Inspector until retirement in 2019.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Shirley Brindley Turner; son Jason Turner; daughter Kathy Turner Rushing; three grandsons; one brother, Eddie Turner; one sister, Karen Turner Fitzgerald; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Turner and Hazel Colson Cox; and one brother.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral arrangements will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Provine Cemetery Fund, c/o David Culp, 115 Al York Road, Benton, KY 42025.
You may leave your condolences or a message for the family online at filbeckandcann.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.