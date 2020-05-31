COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Robert Thomas (Bob) Knight lived 86 years before he passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on May 27, 2020. He fought cancer for 19 months and had previously enrolled in the Willed Body Program at Texas A&M Health Science Center, with a request to have his body donated for research. Bob did not wish to have a public memorial service, nor a burial. In honor of his wishes, the family will have a private family celebration of his life at home in College Station.
Bob was born July 26, 1933, to Christie and O.G. Knight in Paducah, Kentucky, and had an older brother Hershel. Growing up with a doting mother and a good sense of humor, Bob had a very happy childhood. He graduated from Lone Oak High School in Kentucky in 1952. He attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee on a basketball scholarship, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Speech and English in 1956, and continued on to earn a Master’s Degree in Physical Education in 1958 from George Peabody College — now a part of Vanderbilt University.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Betty, on June 25, 1954; they were happily married for 65 years. Bob was a respected tennis coach, pro, and instructor at various colleges, country clubs, and universities throughout his career. He was known and loved for his playful nature and fun sense of humor. In his retired years, Bob enjoyed sitting outside and talking to neighbors and friends who would stop by. He also enjoyed working in his keyhole gardens and growing tomatoes.
Bob is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Chris Ann (Rick), Craig (Linda), and Karen (Jordan); grandchildren, Lindsey (Youssef), Shay, Travis, Rachel, and Rylee.
