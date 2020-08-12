Robert Taylor

Robert “Todd” Taylor, 57, of Reidland, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home.
He was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving is his wife, Valerie Taylor of Reidland; one son, Matthew Taylor of Reidland; one daughter, Keyara Broadnax of California; his mother, Barbara Byerly; his stepfather, Don Byerly; one brother, Darrell Taylor of Paducah; three grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Taylor.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date at Reidland Baptist Church.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
