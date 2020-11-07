BENTON — Robert Stephen Kunnecke (Bob), 67, passed away in Slidell, Louisiana on October 21, 2020.
Bob was the third of five sons born to James H. and Dorothy (Brasher) Kunnecke in McLeansboro in the county of Hamilton, Illinois. He was raised in Calvert City, and graduated from North Marshall High School. After high school, Bob worked in the river industry for many years. He lived on the West Coast several years working in the petroleum industry, but perhaps Bob’s favorite job was returning to Kentucky and working at Calvert City Country Club.
A generous person, Bob would give friends the shirt off his back. He inherited his father’s love of music and tinkering with the latest technology. Bob loved golf, meeting people, and spending time with his many friends. When his failing health took him to the New Orleans area, Bob kept in touch with friends and family by phone and always had a new joke to share.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy B. Kunnecke of Kuttawa; his brothers, Mike of Show Low, Arizona, Pat (Melody) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Mark of Kuttawa, KY and Bill (Karen) of Calvert City. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his father, James H. Kunnecke.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Calvert City Cemetery. There will be no visitation due to the pandemic.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to Humane Society of Marshall County, 6301 U.S. Highway 68 East, Benton, KY 42025.
