MURRAY — Robert Howard Steely, 78, of Murray, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. John Dale, Garry Evans and Steven Hunter will officiate, and burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
