Robert “Bobby” Jeffery Simmons, 60, of Paducah, died at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home.
He was formerly employed as a cook at both Shandies and the Pork Peddler for many years.
He is survived by a sister, Pamela J. Simmons Stephens, and a brother, Samuel Dale Simmons, both of Nashville, Tennessee; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curley Alvin Simmons Sr. and Marie Eleanor Keys Simmons; a sister, and a brother.
There will be no services; however, there will be a private burial at a later date.
