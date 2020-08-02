Robert “Rob” G. Ford, age 66, passed away at 3:19 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital of Paducah.
Rob was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church and a member of the Knight of Columbus No. 1055. Rob was a graduate of Murray State University, where he was a member of the ATO Fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Class of Fall ‘73.
He was chairperson for the Paducah Special Olympics basketball tournament for over 20 years. Rob loved spending time at the lake and the good times he had boating and camping with family and friends. Rob loved people and enjoyed being a volunteer specifically at church and around the community. He enjoyed yard and handy work, taking pride in keeping his and others’ yards and homes looking their best.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Rachel Talmage Ford of Paducah; two daughters, Hilary Ford of Louisville and Hailey Nolan and husband Patrick of Louisville; two brothers, Skip Hawkins and Gerald Ford, both of Marion, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Audrey Nolan and Brady Nolan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loice Ford and Georgia McDowell Ford, and his stepmom, Mary Helen Ford.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Bruce McCarty officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Contributions can be made to Knights of Columbus No. 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, KY 42001 or to Centerstone Foundation-VRS, 902 W. Main, West Frankfort, IL 62896.
Milner & Orr appreciates help in maintaining state-mandated COVID restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within its facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
