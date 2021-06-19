BENTON — Robert H. Paul, 96, of Benton, passed away at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation in Paducah.
He served his country in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He was a retired machinist with Ferguson Machine Tool.
He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Miller of Paducah; his son, Mike Paul of Paducah; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Doris Julia Denison Paul; and one great-grandchild. His parents were Harry Paul and Mary Browning Paul.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306; or Good Days Foundation, 2611 Internet Blvd., Suite 105, Frisco, Texas 75034.
You can send a message of condolence to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
